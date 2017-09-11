Hurricanes Harvey, Irma could cost US economy $290 billion, estimate says

Combined damage from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma could cost the U.S. economy as much as $290 billion, according to a new forecast. Hurricane Harvey, which battered Houston with record amounts of rain and flooding last month, is estimated to be one of the costliest weather disasters in U.S. history, and Irma is expected to cause record-breaking damage as well, AccuWeather President Joel Myers said in a statement Sunday.



Source: ABC News



