Developer looking to increase affordable housing units at downtown Meriden site

The Michaels Organization is seeking to add more affordable housing units to a proposed 81-unit development at 11 Crown St., the former Record-Journal property. Michaels had initially planned to build 57 affordable apartments but is asking to increase the number to 64. The Connecticut Housing Finance Authority recently approved an application for low-income housing tax credits for the project. An increase from 70 percent affordable to 80 percent affordable adds $2 million in tax credits to the project, said Juliet Burdelski, the city’s economic development director.

Source: Record-Journal