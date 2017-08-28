Integrity Housing Opens 84-Unit Olivera Senior Affordable Apartments in Pomona, California

Integrity Housing announced that it recently opened Olivera Senior Apartments, an affordable community in Pomona, CA. Located at 600 S. Dudley Street, Olivera is now fully occupied and offering new apartment homes to 84 low-income seniors at 30 – 60 percent of the area median income, with five units reserved for veterans with Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH) Vouchers. Olivera, one of Integrity Housing’s signature developments, is the result of bringing together multiple organizations, government agencies, and financial partners to create a high quality affordable community.



Source: Multifamily Biz

