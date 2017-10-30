Inventory, demand drive home-value growth for 62nd straight month

The national median home value increased 6.9% year-over-year in September to $202,700, representing the 62nd consecutive month of annual growth, according to the Zillow Home Value Index. Zillow found that among the 35 largest metro areas, the fastest appreciations in home values over the past year were in Seattle, Wash., and San Jose, Calif. Home values increased 12.4% year over year in Seattle, while San Jose recorded a 10.3% growth in home values. Las Vegas, Nev., Charlotte, N.C., and Orlando, Fla., round out the top five fastest-growing metros with growths of 10.2%, 9%, and 8.9%, respectively.

