Will Hurricane Irma’s near miss sink Miami real estate prices?

The sizzling summer housing market in Spartanburg is expected to continue into this fall, according to the latest report from the Spartanburg Association of Realtors. It’s a seller’s market and buyers are having to compete. More residential homes, condos and villas are being put up for sale and are selling at a faster rate and at a higher price. “Competition is expected to remain fierce for available listings,” the Spartanburg Association of Realtors’ report states. “Savvy sellers and buyers know that deals can be made well into the school months, as household formations take on many shapes and sizes.”

