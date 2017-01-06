Irvine Ranch leads nation in planned community home sales

The Irvine Ranch was the fastest-selling master-planned home community in the nation in 2016, according to the RCLCO real estate consultancy. Irvine Co.’s homebuilding activities in northern Irvine resulted in the sale of 1,989 homes sold last year, tops in the nation. In 2015, Irvine Ranch was No. 2. The Villages in Ocala, Fla., was the second-busiest new-home community with 1,966 homes. Last year marked the first time in 14 that The Villages was not the nation’s top-selling community.

