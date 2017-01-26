JCAL Plans 75-Unit Affordable Housing Building In Harlem

Bronx-based JCAL Development Group is wading into Manhattan’s affordable housing game, with plans to build a 75-unit rental building in Central Harlem. Plans call for a 15-story, mixed-use building at 2395 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, also known as 2395 Eighth Avenue, according to a permit application filed with the city’s Department of Buildings. Spanning 76,477 square feet, the building would have 8,265 square feet of commercial space including a 7,300-square-foot supermarket, according to JCAL principal William Bollinger. Aufgang Architects is the architect of record, the filing shows. The building — between West 128th and West 129th streets — would be comprised of a mix of studios through three-bedroom units with prices based on the city’s Extremely Low & Low-Income Affordability (ELLA) program, said Bollinger, characterizing the project as “deep affordability.”

