Judge’s ruling clears way for Bloomingdale residential development

A Superior Court ruling allows Finbar Equity Investments to move forward on a plan to split 32 acres of land from the Meer Tract and give it to the borough for residential development, Bloomingdale Mayor Jon Dunleavy said. Finbar, an affiliate of Tilcon New York, is expected to subdivide in September in a deal that expands its quarrying operations into the 180-acre wooded Meer Tract on Federal Hill. It’s currently mining on 260 acres of adjacent land known as the Bloomingdale Quarry.

Source: NorthJersey.com

