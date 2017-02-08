KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of the Stapleton Villa Collection at Bluff Lake

AURORA, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of the popular Stapleton Villa Collection at Bluff Lake in Aurora. The new community is located within the Stapleton master plan, which is one of the top-selling master-plan communities in the United States. Located just 15 minutes from downtown Denver, Stapleton offers all the conveniences of contemporary urban living. Homeowners at KB Home’s Stapleton Villa Collection at Bluff Lake can enjoy the many benefits of living in a premier master-plan community. From more than 900 acres of parks and open spaces, 46 miles of bike and walking trails, a 50,000-square-foot recreation center and six community pools to stores and restaurants at The Shops at Northfield, to year-round community activities like concerts and farmers’ markets, nearly everything residents need is a short drive or bike ride away.

