KB Home Declares Fourth Quarter 2017 Dividend

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The board of directors of KB Home (NYSE: KBH) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.025 per share on the Company’s common stock, payable on November 16, 2017 to stockholders of record on November 2, 2017.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and an industry leader in sustainability, building innovative and highly energy- and water-efficient new homes. Founded in 1957 and the first homebuilder listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the Company has built nearly 600,000 homes for families from coast to coast. Distinguished by its personalized homebuilding approach, KB Home lets each buyer choose their lot location, floor plan, décor choices, design features and other special touches that matter most to them. To learn more about KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES, visit www.kbhome.com or connect on Facebook.com/KBHome or Twitter.com/KBHome.