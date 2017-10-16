Newsletter 

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Retreat at Stonebriar in Frisco

FRISCO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Retreat at Stonebriar, a new community of single-family homes in Frisco, as the national builder expands its business in the greater Dallas-Ft. Worth region. Retreat at Stonebriar’s commuter-friendly location offers easy access to Highway 121, Dallas North Tollway, Legacy West and Hall Park, a 162-acre business complex and home to over 180 companies, among other employment centers.

