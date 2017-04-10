KB Home Introduces Two New Communities at Patterson Ranch in Fremont

KB Home (KBH), today announced the grand opening of two new communities, North Grove and Laurel at Patterson Ranch. Both neighborhoods are situated in the charming Patterson Ranch master plan in Fremont’s desirable Ardenwood area. With their superior commuting location, urban farm-inspired amenities, and beautiful homes with well-appointed finishes, these idyllic neighborhoods present a unique opportunity for new homeownership in one of the Bay Area’s most sought-after cities.

Source: Yahoo! Finance