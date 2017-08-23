Newsletter 

Kingskerswell 175 homes, new park, and new community hall backed for approval

Plans for up to 175 new homes, a new park and a new community hall for Kingskerswell have been recommended for approval. Teignbridge Council officers have backed the plans, submitted by the Crown Estate, for the eight-hectare site, off Torquay Road and Embury Place. The previously approved masterplan for the area includes the 175 new homes, 30 per cent of which will be affordable, a river corridor linear park, infrastructure investment, pedestrian-friendly streets, allotments, a new public hall, green corridors, an ecological reserve and public open space.

Source: DevonLive

