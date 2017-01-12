Houzz: Kitchens are trending larger and more modern

The findings by Houzz following a survey of more than 2,700 homeowners and included components like design style, finishing choices, purchase motivation and a kitchen’s impact on health. The company noted that a third of respondents report leading healthier lifestyles after a kitchen upgrade as they made more meals at home and eat more fruits and vegetables. The latest results follow a report identifying current trends in new single-family kitchens by the National Association of Home Builders in October that found granite countertops (64%), wood cabinets (85%) and stainless steel (79%) appliances were among the most popular choices to have in the kitchen. Revamping homes is building traction as owners look to improve property value on the back of surging prices, primarily driven by inventory shortages and strong demand.

