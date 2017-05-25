Newsletter 

Kohler Opens Its First Experience Center in New York

In the world of design, trying before you buy is a common practice: Whether it’s a rug, sofa, or upholstery fabric, homeowners and clients alike are wont to sit, test, or sample a swatch before purchasing. The one place this strategy isn’t so readily applied? The bath. But that’s about to change. Plumbing giant Kohler today opened its first Experience Center, an immense interactive playground of fixtures and fittings, tiles and towel rods created for designers and consumers alike.

