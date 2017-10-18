Newsletter 

LA’s new incentives for developers to build more affordable housing might be working

Los Angeles has been trying for years to entice developers into building housing for low-income residents but it’s been a tough sell because these units offer less return than market-rate ones. Now the city is trying out new, more generous incentives for residential projects built near mass transit — and they’re attracting interest. Nineteen project applications have been submitted to the city since the incentive program began in late September.

