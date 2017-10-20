Discover LakePark. Tradition’s Newest Active-Adult Community
LakePark at Tradition by Minto Communities is located in Port St. Lucie, named one of the “Top 10 Best Places to Retire” in the U.S. by Portfolio.com. LakePark has a combination of resort-style amenities and small-town charm that makes living in the heart of Tradition one of Florida’s most desirable places to live. This friendly Minto neighborhood features two- and three-bedroom villa and single-family homes with 1,565 to 2,220 square feet of living space, two to 2½ baths, two-car garages, screened lanais and flexible room options.
Source: Palm Beach Post