Lakeshore Parade of Homes will feature 30 homes, condos and landscapes

Thirty new homes, condominiums and landscape sites are being featured in the Lakeshore Home Builders Association’s 2017 Spring Parade of Homes. The parade begins on Thursday, June 8 and concludes on Friday, June 17. Entries ranging in price from $200,000 to more than $1 million are included in the parade, which features homes in Holland, Zeeland, West Olive, Dorr, Hamilton, Fennville, Saugatuck, Allendale, Grand Haven, Nunica, and Whitehall. “With the improved economic climate, many people have found that it is a good time to build a new home,” said Sue Schurman, Executive Officer of the Lakeshore Home builders Association.

Source: MLive