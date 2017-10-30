Lennar and CalAtlantic Announce Business Combination Creating the Nation’s Leading Homebuilder

MIAMI, Fla. and ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B) and CalAtlantic Group, Inc. (NYSE: CAA) today announced that their respective boards of directors have unanimously approved a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which each share of CalAtlantic stock will be exchanged for 0.885 shares of Lennar Class A common stock in a transaction valued at approximately $9.3 billion, including $3.6 billion of net debt assumed.

The business combination will create the nation’s largest homebuilder with the last twelve months of revenues in excess of $17 billion and equity market capitalization, based on current market prices, of approximately $18 billion. The combined company will control approximately 240,000 homesites and will have approximately 1,300 active communities in 49 markets across 21 states, where approximately 50% of the U.S. population currently lives.

It is currently anticipated that the transaction will generate annual cost savings and synergies of approximately $250 million, with approximately $75 million achieved in fiscal year 2018. These synergies are expected to be achieved through direct cost savings, reduced overhead costs and the elimination of duplicate public company expenses. Additional savings are also expected through production efficiencies, technology initiatives, and the roll out of Lennar’s digital marketing and dynamic pricing programs.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of CalAtlantic stock will be converted into the right to receive 0.885 shares of Lennar Class A common stock. Based on the closing price of Lennar’s Class A common stock on the NYSE on October 27, 2017, the implied value of the stock consideration is $51.34 per share, representing a 27% premium to CalAtlantic’s closing price that same day. CalAtlantic’s stockholders will also have the option to elect to exchange all or a portion of their shares for cash in the amount of $48.26 per share, subject to a maximum cash amount of approximately $1.2 billion. CalAtlantic stockholders will receive Lennar stock unless they exercise an option to receive cash. On a pro forma basis, CalAtlantic stockholders are expected to own approximately 26% of the combined company. The transaction is expected to close in the first calendar quarter of 2018.

Stuart Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Lennar, said, “This combination is first and foremost to enhance shareholder value. The transaction is accretive before deal costs in fiscal year 2018 and significantly accretive in fiscal year 2019. The combined company will have a strong balance sheet and generate significant cash flow available to pay down debt and repurchase shares, which will improve returns on capital and equity.”

Mr. Miller continued, “This combination increases our scale in the markets that we already know and in the products we already offer to entry level, move up and active adult customers. As a result, the combined company will have a top 3 ranking in 24 of the top 30 markets in the country.”

“Accordingly, our overall company size and local critical mass will yield significant benefits through efficiencies in purchasing, access to land, labor and overhead allocation to a greater number of deliveries. The combined land portfolio will position the company for strong profitability for years to come, as we continue to benefit from a solid homebuilding market, supported by job and wage growth, consumer confidence, low levels of inventory, and a production deficit.”

Larry Nicholson, President and Chief Executive Officer of CalAtlantic, said, “Our combination with Lennar underscores the quality and attractiveness of the CalAtlantic brand and people, and the business our talented team has worked hard to build. Lennar is a well-respected name in the homebuilding industry and their team shares a deep commitment to innovation, quality, integrity and a focus on a superior customer experience.”

Rick Beckwitt, President of Lennar, said, “We have great respect for what Scott Stowell, Larry Nicholson and the CalAtlantic team have accomplished, building upon the rich legacies of Standard Pacific and Ryland. Our discussions over the last several months have only reinforced our conviction that by joining forces, we will achieve new heights in our industry and create significant value for all of our shareholders. We share common cultures and deep traditions of delivering quality and value, doing the right thing and exceeding the expectations of our customers. We look forward to executing our strategy as a larger and even stronger company and welcoming a very talented group of CalAtlantic associates to the Lennar family.”

The transaction is subject to approval by Lennar and CalAtlantic stockholders. Stuart Miller and the Miller Family Trusts have agreed to vote their 41.4% voting interest in Lennar in favor of the merger. MP CA Homes LLC, an affiliate of MatlinPatterson Global Opportunities Partners III L.P., has agreed to vote its 25.4% voting interest in CalAtlantic in favor of the merger. Additionally, MP CA Homes has agreed to exercise the cash election for at least the number of shares to cause the maximum cash consideration amount to be fully subscribed by electing stockholders. Any cash election by MP CA Homes will be subject to proration into shares of Lennar Class A common stock, along with all other stockholders of CalAtlantic, who elect cash, if the number of cash elections by CalAtlantic stockholders exceeds the maximum cash amount. Upon completion of the transaction, Mr. Stowell, CalAtlantic’s Executive Chairman, will join the Lennar Board of Directors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation’s largest builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and retirement homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar’s Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services for both buyers of Lennar’s homes and others. Lennar’s Rialto segment is a vertically integrated asset management platform focused on investing throughout the commercial real estate capital structure. Lennar’s Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Previous press releases and further information about Lennar may be obtained at the “Investor Relations” section of Lennar’s website, www.lennar.com.

About CalAtlantic

CalAtlantic Group, Inc., one of the nation’s largest and most respected homebuilders, offers well-crafted homes in thoughtfully designed communities that meet the desires of customers across the homebuilding spectrum, from entry level to luxury, in 43 Metropolitan Statistical Areas spanning 19 states. With a trusted reputation for quality craftsmanship, an outstanding customer experience and exceptional architectural design earned over its 50 year history, CalAtlantic Group, Inc. utilizes its over five decades of land acquisition, development and homebuilding expertise to acquire and build desirable communities in locations that meet the high expectations of the company’s homebuyers.Additional information about CalAtlantic Group, Inc. is available by visiting www.calatlantichomes.com.

