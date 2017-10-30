Lennar plans 480-home active-adult community in Gaston County

Lennar Charlotte is planning a 480-home community for residents aged 55-plus on Mountain Island Lake. Called Imagery, the development will span 293 acres in Gaston County and include amenities that allow residents to take advantage of a lakeside home, such as boat slips. “Imagery is going to celebrate the art of adult living with a curated experience centered around safety, health and wellness in a beautiful setting,” says Mark Henninger, Lennar Charlotte division manager. Lennar (NYSE: LEN) expects to start advanced sales of the homes in the fall of 2018. The single-family, two- to four-bedroom houses will measure up to 4,000 square feet. Prices start in the high $200,000s.

Source: Charlotte Business Journal