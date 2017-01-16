Lincoln Harris, Crescent Communities Team Up in Charlotte

The vision for River District, a 1,300-acre master-planned community to be developed by Lincoln Harris and Crescent Communities in Charlotte, N.C, just became visual. Architecture and urban design firm Cooper Robertson recently secured approval of its master plan for the nature-focused waterfront project. The centerpiece of River District won’t be an entertainment venue or a marketplace; it will be the property’s natural surroundings. Roughly 40 percent of the sprawling site, located along the Catawba River and just west of Charlotte Douglas International Airport, will be designated for greenways, parks, trails and open space. Essentially, Cooper Robertson’s master plan calls for River District to sprout up around what already exists. “Access to the waterways and forest surroundings across walking bridges and through hiking trails and other access points will help create the desirable live-work-play community with varied outdoor uses envisioned by the development team,” John Kirk, partner with Cooper Robertson, said in a prepared statement.

