Long-term U.S. mortgage rates hit highest levels since 2014

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates climbed again this week, hitting the highest levels since 2014. Mortgage giant Freddie Mac said Thursday that the rate on 30-year fixed-rate loans jumped to an average 4.30 percent from 4.16 percent last week and the highest since April 2014. The average for a 15-year mortgage rose to 3.52 percent from 3.37 percent last week and highest since January 2014. Rates on adjustable five-year mortgages shot up this week to 3.32 percent from 3.19 percent last week and highest since mid-2011. Rates have surged since the Nov. 8 election of Donald Trump. Investors have bid rates higher because they believe the president-elect’s plans for tax cuts and higher infrastructure spending will drive up economic growth and inflation. And last week, the Federal Reserve, citing improvement in the U.S. economy, raised short-term U.S. interest rates for only the second time in a decade. “The mortgage industry digested the Fed’s decision, and this week’s survey reflects that response,” said Sean Becketti, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

