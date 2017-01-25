Los Angeles affordable housing incentive program isn’t doing enough, audit says

Los Angeles needs all the affordably-priced housing it can get and has been trying to convince developers to build more of it. But a new report from the city controller shows that efforts are falling short. A program allowing developers to build higher and bigger if they set aside units for lower-to-moderate income residents has generated an underwhelming number of affordable housing units, according to an audit by City Controller Ron Galperin. Auditors found 329 out of 4,463 affordable units added through density bonuses between 2008 and 2014 — or 7 percent — were in market-rate developments. The rest were in entirely affordable housing projects. Galperin said he wanted to see how well the so-called “density bonus” program was performing. When the city adopted its program in 2008, critics were concerned that development would run amok. But Galperin said those misgivings now appear to be unfounded. “What we unfortunately found was that it’s just not living up to its potential,” Galperin said.

