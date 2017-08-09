Los Angeles’ Housing Shortage And Why Developers Get It Wrong

We have all heard of the massive housing crisis that’s facing the City of Los Angeles. Last year, one of the most active development years in a decade nearly, Los Angeles still fell well short of what it would need to even catch up on the housing shortage. Estimates say the city would need to deliver 100,000 units a year each year for a decade before it actually catches up with this shortage. While everyone from developers to politicians to residents and locals all agree that there is a problem, very few actually have found a common ground to create a viable solution. The one solution developers seem to point to is “upzoning,” which essentially uses a density increase to let developers build up in order to add to the supply. While on the surface this would seem to be a quick fix, it is simply a very short-sighted solution to a problem that’s much more complex.

Source: Forbes