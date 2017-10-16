Los Angeles-Orange County economy hits $1 trillion

Welcome the economy of Los Angeles and Orange counties to the trillion-dollar club. The federal government’s recently released annual accounting of business output of U.S. metro areas shows the L.A.-O.C. region’s gross domestic product — a broad measure of the value of all business done in a geographic region — rose by $38 billion last year to $1.002 trillion. Amid all the twists and turns the L.A.-O.C. economy has endured in recent years, it’s easy to forget just how big it is.

Source: OC Register