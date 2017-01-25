Low-income apartment complex offers options for the disabled

The Concord, a low-income apartment building on 6th Street and Grape Street, opened its doors to their new residents last Tuesday. “It’s been such a long time coming that we’re really excited that the project is finally off the ground. People have been waiting a long time for this project,” Jackson County Housing Authority Director, Cara Carter said. Shannon Slotts, who just moved in, says she’s struggled to find a place best suited for her for years now. “[Other apartments] weren’t wheel chair accessible. I broke my hip in their bathroom. So, it’s nice to have wider doors that I can drive through and nicer flooring,” Slotts said. Five of the 50 units are designed specifically for wheelchairs, an important detail to the housing authority. “My oldest daughter is developmentally disabled, so for me it’s great to be able to see these families being able to transition off, either living with their parents or in group home situations, into living independently,” Carter said.

READ MORE