States Challenge Cities’ Nonprofit, Low-Income Housing Industrial Complex

By now it’s conventional wisdom that cities, especially cities dominated by left-leaning politics, have high housing prices. Often cited among these expensive cities are San Francisco and Seattle with their growing tech sectors, legendary locations with access to many amenities, and relative opportunity. However, frustration is growing at the state level in California and Washington over the intransigence of local city governments’ inability to get control of rising housing prices. Part of this includes impatience with the costs of housing produced by what I call the Non-Profit Low-Income Housing Industrial Complex, the organizations that typically use tax credits to build very expensive subsidized housing. As I’ve suggested before, non-profits have grown reliant on more and more subsidies and not argued for lowering regulatory barriers to increase production.

