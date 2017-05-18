Luxury Small-Lot Homes Perfect for LA Buyers

Small-lot homes are at some points only inches apart. But that space can make huge difference in neighborhoods. Unlike townhomes, small-lot residences have no shared walls, offering a sense of living in a “detached single-family home” without the acres of outdoor space. At the same time that they provide homeowners a sense of sanctuary, small-lot homes have another advantage: The ability to build more homes on less land.

Source: Los Angeles Confidential