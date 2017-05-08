Newsletter 

Lynchburg organization gets almost $500,000 to create more affordable housing

0 Comments

A Lynchburg organization is on the governor’s list to get money to create more affordable housing in Virginia, more specifically for them, in Lynchburg. Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced more than $8.4 million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans for 15 projects in 13 localities across the Commonwealth. “I went through a little bit of everything, from Washington D.C. to here,” said Arnett Thompson, a resident of Rush Homes.

READ MORE
Source: ABC 13 West

You May Also Like

U.S. 30-Year Mortgage Rates Jump to 2017 High Before Fed Meeting

0
US economy

White House Report: US Economy On the Rise

0

Palm Beach County No. 1 in country in housing market

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *