Madison Crossing at Birch Hill Chooses mem property management

mem property management, a top-rated property management company in New Jersey, was recently selected as the new property management company for the Madison Crossing at Birch Hill Homeowners Association in Old Bridge, New Jersey. Madison Crossing is a 55+ active adult community of condominiums, townhomes and villas, conveniently located where residents can walk to stores and restaurants as well as easily access NJ Transit and Academy Bus Lines. “We are very excited to have been chosen as the new property management company for the Madison Crossing at Birch Hill Homeowners Association and look forward to working with a talented and committed HOA board and supporting a wonderful active adult community,” says Martin Laderman, founder and CEO of mem property management in New Jersey.

Source: PR Web