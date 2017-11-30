Majority of new homes in Seattle are ‘Built Green’ for the first time, thanks to city incentives

Environmentally friendly construction has reached a new milestone in Seattle. Last year, the majority of new homes in the city were certified by Built Green, a set of standards for energy, water, and building material efficiency. In 2016, 52 percent of homes built in Seattle have obtained Built Green certification. The program has certified more than 31,000 units in Washington. That uptick is driven by government incentives that encourage builders to obtain the certification, according to Leah Missik, regional program manager for Built Green. In Seattle, builders who receive a four-star Built Green rating or higher can obtain their permits more quickly.

Source: Monica Nickelsburg