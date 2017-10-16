Marcus & Millichap Brokers $23.8M Sale of 159-Unit Active Adult Community in Sandy

SANDY, UTAH — Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) has arranged the sale of Rosegate Sandy, a 159-unit active adult community in the Salt Lake City suburb of Sandy, for $23.8 million. Completed in 2013, the property is restricted to residents over the age of 55. The one-building community has three elevators and access hallways to each unit. Nearby shopping venues include a Walmart Supercenter, Harmons Grocery, Smith’s Food and Drug, and Lowe’s. Other nearby features include the Marv Jenson Recreation Center, Storm Mountain Park and the Henry J. Wheeler Historic Farm.

Source: Rebusiness Online