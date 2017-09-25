Newsletter 

Housing Market “Funk” Doesn’t Reflect Consumer Attitudes

Home sales might be a bit disappointing, but the National Association of Realtors® (NAR) says consumer attitudes about the economy are not the reason why.  NAR’s third quarter Housing Opportunities and Market Experience (HOME) survey found increasing confidence among respondents about the direction of the national economy and their own finances. There were also more responses that it was a good time to sell a house, and among renters, that it is a good time to buy.

Source: Mortgage News Daily

