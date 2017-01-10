Nocatee Stays Third-Fastest Growing Master-Planned Community In US

Despite a bit of a slowdown in sales in 2016, St. Johns County development Nocatee was still ranked as the third-fastest growing master-planned community in the country for the year. With 973 new homes sold last year, Nocatee trailed just Irvine Ranch (1,989 homes sold) in Southern California and The Villages (1,966 homes sold) in Ocala. The numbers were provided by RCLCO, a real estate consulting firm. Nocatee’s 2016 sales were down 12 percent from 2015, when 1,105 homes were sold. There were 851 homes sold there in 2014. A media release from RCLCO said the decline “is attributed primarily to lack of home and lot inventory rather than a reduction in demand.”

