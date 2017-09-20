How Materials Homes are Made of Influence Your Health

Studies have proved that houses need far more than solar panels and recycling systems in order to be considered not only green but also healthy. One such research project has shown that homes that do not have proper ventilation may face the dangers of Volatile Organic Compounds buildups, which are harmful to both the environment, as well as to the inhabitants of the buildings. Following the same general idea, a team led by Susana Hormigos-Jimenez tackled the issue of how ventilation could impact the buildup of emissions from building materials, in residential buildings.

Source: The Green Optimistic

READ MORE