May hiring gains to reflect warming but not sizzling economy

A new pro-business president, record stock-market prices and the highest level of consumer confidence in years shows a lot has changed for the U.S. economy in 2017. But one thing hasn’t: Headline growth appears frozen in time. Even a pickup in gross domestic product in the spring to 3% from 1.2% in the first quarter — helped by another strong month of employment gains in May — won’t alter the bigger picture.

