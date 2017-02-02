Measure S would shackle construction of affordable housing, Mayor Garcetti and other critics say

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is joining the campaign against Measure S, highlighting how it would stymie construction of affordable housing. The mayor joined union workers, neighborhood councilmembers, and affordable housing developers Tuesday at Casa Heiwa, a six-story affordable apartment complex in Downtown LA’s Little Tokyo neighborhood—an example of the type of low-rent apartments he said Measure S would ban. “Measure S is not a solution,” Garcetti said. “If Measure S passes, if you think the housing crisis is bad now, it’s going to get worse.” The ballot measure would place a two-year moratorium on some larger-scale real estate development citywide for two years. The moratorium would spare residential buildings with 100 percent affordable units—but not affordable housing projects such as Casa Heiwa, which require general plan amendments. Developers typically seek general plan amendments to rezone property or to build taller than what the plan allows. The amendments are one of the tools “we need to build affordable housing in the city,” said Robin Hughes, CEO of affordable housing developer Abode Communities. Under Measure S, she said, “Organizations like Abode will be forced to scrap plans for hundreds of affordable housing units.”

