Meritage Homes Awarding Mortgage-Free Home to Dallas Army Specialist for Veterans Day

DALLAS, Nov. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Operation Homefront and Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) are joining forces to thank a Dallas-area veteran for his service by presenting his family with a brand-new energy-efficient home on November 9 in observance of Veterans Day. U.S. Army Specialist William Robbin will receive the keys to his new 2,038-square-foot home at a ceremony in Northlake, Texas. The three-bedroom home is complete with a two-car garage, private study, covered outdoor living area—and no mortgage. It also includes a wide array of money-saving features and appliances, as well as an advanced home automation package.

