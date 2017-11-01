Newsletter 

Meritage Homes to Develop 183 Townhomes and Single-Family Homes in Coveted Doctor Phillips Area of Orlando

0 Comments

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH), a leading U.S. homebuilder, today announced that it has closed on the sale of 183 lots within the Doctor Phillips submarket of Orlando. The new Meritage community, to be named Sand Lake Sound, has plans to include 106 townhomes and 77 single-family homes constructed for style, energy efficiency, and durability.

Source: Nasdaq

