Miami Beach Considers Turning Parking Garages Into Affordable Housing to Ease Rent Crunch

Trying to find parking in Miami Beach is not a task for the faint of heart. Between circling the gridlocked, chaotic streets and paying the exorbitant rates, it’s a godforsaken place to even take your car. But city officials think all that might be behind us one day. In fact, they believe driverless cars and public transit could mean that one day, parking garages could alleviate another persistent South Beach headache: the lack of affordable housing. The city is discussing requiring that future garages be built so they might be converted into workforce housing in case parking demand declines. “Obviously, with the innovation of driverless cars and greater use of Uber, it’s a real possibility that our community faces,” Office of Housing and Community Services Director Maria Ruiz said during a recent meeting. She called the concept “very fast-forward thinking” and “very brilliant innovation.”

