Mike Bloomberg: ‘I Cannot for the Life of Me Understand Why the Market Keeps Going Up’

Former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg is very concerned about the U.S. economy.

It has some real challenges, he said. “The infrastructure’s falling apart; we’re destroying jobs with technology; we are keeping the best and the brightest around the world from coming to America to create new jobs, new businesses.” All things worth worrying about, he added. And yet the stock market continues to climb. “I cannot for the life of me understand why the market keeps going up,” Bloomberg said to CBS News correspondent Anthony Mason.

Source: Fortune

