Did Millennials Kill the Housing Market?

No one’s buying homes anymore. Millennials are stuck in their parents’ basements. They either can’t save their money due to student loan burdens – or they won’t because they insist on splurging on $5 avocados and nitro cold brew every day. The Great American Housing Comeback is DOA thanks to the millennial scourge. The kids are content with the sharing economy. Why own a car when you can Uber everywhere? Why buy an expensive house when you can rent an apartment in a major city that’s close to work and entertainment? It’s a no-brainer. There’s just one problem with this story…

Source: Daily Reckoning

