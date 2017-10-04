Newsletter 

Mirabella Named 2017 “Power Builder of the Year” by the USGBC for Efforts in Building Most Environmentally Sustainable Homes in Florida

In the wake of Hurricane Irma, the Mirabella community was able to find a silver lining last week as the US Green Building Council released their annual LEED Homes Awards on September 12. Mirabella and its developers, Koral and Gobuty Development, were recognized by the USGBC as a 2017 “Power Builder of the Year” and then with the 2017 LEED award for efforts to develop the most sustainable homes in Florida.

