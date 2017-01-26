Mix Of Programs Helping Low-Income Families Build Healthy Eating Habits

Connecticut doctors and health care workers are battling childhood obesity by helping low-income families make healthier food choices, and coaching busy parents on fast but healthy ways to feed their children. Children are more likely to be obese if they grow up in low-income families, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports. And when parents work long hours at low-wage jobs, that can contribute to childhood obesity as well, according to health experts, because time-squeezed parents struggle to provide home-cooked meals and family activities. The CDC defines obesity as “having excess body fat,” and says it is affected by genetic, behavioral and environmental factors.

