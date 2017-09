Not only has Mott Haven been dubbed the next “it” ‘hood, but it’s become one of the city’s top areas for large, new affordable housing sites. One such development, the three-building Crossroads Plaza, is a $157 million project from Douglaston Development that will all together bring 425 units of affordable housing to the South Bronx, as well as a 20,000-square-foot public plaza.

Source: 6sqft

