Modular, 3-D printed homes among housing trends forecast for 2017

It’s been said that the only constant in life is change itself. Democrats give way to Republicans; hoverboards give way to Hatchables; the iPhone 6 gives way to the Note 7, which explodes and then ultimately paves the way for an iPhone 8. Even housing trends—a category in which changes were once so glacial they were barely perceptible to the naked eye—are now undergoing profound and rapid transformation too. As real estate markets across the nation continue their unprecedented boom, the form and function of homes and living styles are changing rapidly to meet the new realities of American life. Small is the new big. Modular is the new custom-built. Three-dimensional printers are the new homebuilders. Communal living is the new grown-up, upscale obsession.

READ MORE