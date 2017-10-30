‘Sparks Are Going to Fly’ Monday Over Affordable Housing Project and Homeless Shelter

The formal approval process for the affordable-housing project proposed for West 108th Street, between Columbus and Amsterdam Avenues, begins Monday evening, October 30th, at a joint public meeting of the Land Use, Health & Human Services, Housing, and Transportation Committees of Community Board 7. “On big projects we often involve two or more committees,” said CB7 Chairperson Roberta Semer. They’ve also moved the meeting to Goddard Riverside Community Center, on Columbus Avenue and 88th Street, because “we’re expecting too big a crowd for our office,” Semer said. And they’ve called the meeting for 5:30 p.m., suggesting they’re anticipating a long night.

READ MORE

Source: West Side Rag