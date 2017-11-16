Morgan Stanley CEO: GOP plan for 20% corporate rate would stimulate the economy

U.S. corporate taxes within the 20 percent range would be a plus for the economy, Morgan Stanley Chairman and CEO James Gorman told CNBC on Thursday. Rates in the world’s largest economy are currently 35 percent, versus 15-25 percent in major jurisdictions elsewhere in the world, he explained. “For the U.S. to be so much off market, it’s going to lead to corporations doing things you would not normally do in terms of shifting revenues offshore, the kinds of inversions we saw a few years ago, etc.”

Source: CNBC