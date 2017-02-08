Mortgage Applications Rebound

After posting their first decline in four weeks last week, mortgage applications are headed higher. The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) reports applications were up 2.3% for the week ending February 3, with the Refinance Index rising 2.0%. As a share of overall applications, refinancings fell to 47.9% — the lowest level since June 2009. The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity increased to 6.9% of total applications; the FHA share dipped to 11.9% from 12.1% the week before; the VA share rose to 12.7% from 12.4%; and the USDA share was unchanged at 0.9%. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages (FRMs) with conforming loan balances ($424,000 or less) was down four basis points — to 4.35% from 4.39% — with points unchanged at 0.34 (including the origination fee) for 80% loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans.

