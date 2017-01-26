Newsletter 

Move-In Ready Homes In Future-Ready Community Of Alton

Forward-thinking design, function and healthy living are the hallmarks of Alton, Palm Beach Gardens’ most innovative, new, master-planned development. Here, families live connected in a pedestrian-friendly environment that links neighborhoods, recreation facilities, commercial services, parks and green spaces. For those interested becoming a part of this “forward living” community today, award-winning developer and builder Kolter Homes has a limited number of Move-In-Ready townhomes and single-family homes available for immediate delivery. Especially unique are the Move-In-Ready homes directly across the street from future The Club at Alton, the community’s social and recreational centerpiece that begins vertical construction next month.

